Anambra Police Arraign 33 Suspected Cultists

The Anambra Police Command has arraigned 33 individuals suspected of being cultists before the State High Court.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said, “The suspected cultists who were arraigned in two batches of Nine and Twenty-Four were charged with membership of unlawful societies; unlawful possession of firearms; Unlawful possession and use of hard drugs and other psychotropic substances”

“Several suspects are still being held in custody and investigation into various murders committed by suspected cultists still ongoing”

“The Commissioner of Police has reiterated his stand that there will be no sacred cow in the new offensive against cultists. He said the Command will never compromise the ongoing investigation and anyone indicted by evidence will be brought to book no matter how highly placed”.