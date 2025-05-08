Anambra Police Announce Traffic Diversions Ahead Tinubu’s Visit

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has announced partial adjustments to vehicular movement in Awka and parts of the State in preparation for the working visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday.

The State capital, Awka, has seen an increased security presence, particularly along key entry points such as the Amansea border with Enugu State and at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, where the President is expected to commission the Chief Emeka Anyaoku Centre for International Studies.

Major roads have been cordoned off, including the Arroma flyover, Secretariat Road, and the INEC Road leading to the Alex Ekwueme Square and the New Government House.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command appealed for public cooperation:

“We wish to appeal to the general public to bear with the partial adjustment on vehicular movements within Anambra State, especially in Awka Capital City,” Ikenga said.

“This is part of the efforts aimed at ensuring a successful working visit of Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Anambra State.

The adjustments are temporary and will be lifted in due time. We urge everyone to remain law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses without any hindrance.”

Ahead of the visit, all eight service commanders convened at the office of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Ikioye Orutugu, to finalize security arrangements.

Speaking after the security meeting, CP Orutugu stated:

“The service commanders are committed to making this visit a memorable one. We have identified and reviewed major flashpoints across the state. These measures are proactive efforts to curb crime and ensure there are no incidents during the visit.

We assure the public that the President’s visit will be peaceful and hitch-free.”

Share