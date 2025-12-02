Anambra Police, Agunechemba Dismiss Rumours Of 6,400 Fulani Gunmen

The Anambra Police Command and the Agunechemba Security Squad have dismissed circulating social media claims that over 6,400 Fulani gunmen are moving into local communities, describing the reports as false and unfounded after preliminary investigations.

However, both security agencies stressed that they are leaving nothing to chance. Officers, local vigilante groups, and joint security teams have been directed to maintain 24-hour surveillance at major rural hotspots across the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said:

“Preliminary assessments indicate that these voice notes and social media messages lack verified credibility. However, the Command has adopted proactive measures to ensure that no security concern—real or fabricated—is left unattended.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has instructed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Units, and Joint Security Teams to remain on heightened alert, strengthen intelligence gathering, and sustain aggressive patrol operations both day and night.

Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security, Prince Kenneth Emeakayi, issued similar directives, emphasizing collaboration between local security operatives and federal agencies to identify and dismantle crime hotspots.

Emeakayi urged residents to remain calm and continue their daily activities without fear, noting that the circulating voice notes lacked reliable verification. He warned that those spreading false security threats would be investigated.

He further reassured Ndi-Anambra, including those returning from abroad for Christmas and New Year celebrations, that robust security measures are in place. “Areas previously under criminal control have been reclaimed by our operatives, making it highly dangerous for wrongdoers to attempt harassment or kidnapping in Anambra State,” he said.

The security agencies affirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property across Anambra State during the festive season and beyond.