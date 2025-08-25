Anambra Police, Agunechemba Arrest Notorious Car Thief, Recover Vehicle 

The combined team of the Anambra State Police Command and Agunechemba Security Squad has arrested a notorious car thief known to have been behind several car snatching incidents in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect has been on the run for the past months, avoiding the searchlight of security operatives and using tricycle operation as a cover-up.

The team working with the local vigilante groups in the area tracked and apprehended him, and also recovered a vehicle and arms.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, narrated that ;

“The Anambra State Police Command operatives attached to the Isiowulu Police Division, working with local vigilante operatives in the early hours of 22nd August 2025, arrested a notorious vehicle theft suspect, Chidi Nwoye ‘M’, aged 24 years, who was operating a tricycle and recovered some stolen vehicles and other exhibits”

“The Items recovered include: One Hyundai Tucson vehicle with registration number PH 725 AAA (without ignition key), one tricycle with registration number NSH 051 UD (without ignition key), eight assorted GSM phones, one black face-cap bearing “AVG Special Force”, one battle axe, one driver’s license belonging to Ikechukwu (surname withheld).”

“Two bunches of keys, four master keys, two ATM cards, one PVC, one vehicle tracking device, one sensor, one USB drive, one ear pod, a damaged fuse, vehicle booklet, beads, improvised wires, an ignition device for tricycle, and one brown sling bag containing personal effects including a pair of red canvas shoes and money and an iPhone watch”

“The suspect was intercepted along Minaj Road, Obosi, while operating a stolen tricycle. Upon interrogation, he confessed to using master keys to steal vehicles and tricycles from their parked positions”

“Meanwhile, the Operatives have extended investigations to the suspect’s den for possible recovery of additional stolen exhibits”

“To this end, the Command urges members of the public, especially those whose items may have recently been stolen as mentioned above, to visit Isiowulu Police Station for possible identification and recovery”

“The suspect shall be charged in court on the conclusion of the investigation”, he said.