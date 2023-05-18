Anambra Places Bounty On Killers Of US Envoy

The Anambra State Government has placed a bounty on the killers of two United States Embassy officials and two police officers in the Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday. Governor Charles Soludo’s media aide Christian Oburime announced this in a statement yesterday.

He said: “This incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts.

“Whatever the identity or motive of the attackers, the state government will actively work with the security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice.

“We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informant will be handsomely rewarded. Investigations are underway.

“The government once again expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”