New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anambra Places Bounty…

Anambra Places Bounty On Killers Of US Envoy

The Anambra State Government has placed a bounty on the killers of two United States Embassy officials and two police officers in the Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday. Governor Charles Soludo’s media aide Christian Oburime announced this in a statement yesterday.

He said: “This incident in a remote riverine community in Ogbaru local government is a reminder that patches of these criminal gangs can still unleash senseless and murderous acts.

“Whatever the identity or motive of the attackers, the state government will actively work with the security agencies to smoke out the criminals and bring them to justice.

“We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informant will be handsomely rewarded. Investigations are underway.

“The government once again expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

Hilda Baci Speaks On Most Difficult Moment In Her Cooking Marathon
Read Next

Insecurity: Us Condemns Attack On Mission’s Convoy In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023