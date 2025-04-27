Anambra: Peace Restored In Community After Orutugu’s Intervention

Share

Elders of Nando Community signed a peace accord on Sunday following the intervention of Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu in an age-long land dispute at Ogu Clan, Ubarusioye village in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The dispute, which had led to several clashes among villagers and posed a security threat to the community, was resolved as the conflicting factions agreed to settle the matter legally.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochikwu Ikenga:

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu on April 26, 2025, intervened in the land dispute at Ogu Clan, Ubarusioye Village, Nando.

“He further sought the input and suggestions of relevant stakeholders to resolve the crisis and prevent further escalation.”

The CP, during interviews with the parties at the State Police Command Headquarters in Awka, emphasized the importance of community-led solutions and collaborative problem-solving, particularly in land issues and peaceful coexistence.

As a result, the parties signed an agreement not to cause any further breach of peace pending the outcome of the stakeholders’ resolutions.

In attendance were Mr. Alexander Nwabueze, Chairman of Umunnamoke kindred; Dr. Chijioke Ifejika, Chairman of Adagbe-Ogu kindred; Mr. Ebenezer Chibuzor, representing the Chairman of Ukwuorji kindred; the Divisional Police Officer of Otuocha, and other village leaders.

The Command has also reinforced its commitment to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as part of its operational strategy in the newly launched Operation Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping, a collaborative effort by the police and other security agencies in the State.

