Anambra Peace Ambassadors Commemorate UN Int’l Peace Day

In commemoration of the United Nations International Peace Day, Anambra State Peace Ambassadors have marched through the major streets of the state with a call on stakeholders to work towards peace.

This is as the group harped on peaceful coexistence, especially among political parties, candidates and their supporters ahead of the November 8 governorship election, while urging them to play the game according to the rules.

The peaceful march, which started at the popular UNIZIK junction in Awka, the state capital, terminated at the Alex Ekwueme Square, where Peace Ambassadors took turns to speak on the imperative of peace in every human society.

Speaking during the peace march, Prof. Chukwuemeka Jaja Nwanegbo, Director of the Institute for Peace and Development, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, urged Nigerians, especially residents of Anambra State, to embrace peace, pleading with political actors to avoid issues capable of generating violence and discord in the state.

“Anambra is bigger and more important than any political interest. Politicians and their supporters must conduct themselves in such a way that will show that Anambra and all of us will still exist after the election.

“We must understand that Anambra is more important than anybody’s individual aspiration, and should refrain from issues that are capable of setting the state on fire.

“We have nothing to gain if, in the cause of the governorship, we set the state on fire. We have nothing to gain when we lay a foundation for what will cost our peace in the future,” he warned.

The International President of UN Peace and Positive Living Awareness Centre, His Excellency, Bishop (Ambassador) Festus Ozioma Ozoemenam, said that the aim of the march in Awka, Anambra State capital, was to send a very important signal to the political class and the general public on the need to embrace peace.

According to him, “Anambra is going through another electioneering circle. As we all know, the place of peace in every election process cannot be overemphasised. It is when peace is not given its place in the election process that we have a series of crises and litigations after elections.

“In view of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra slated for November 8, we plead with every political stakeholder to contribute to giving peace a chance.

“Campaigns should not be avenues for hate speeches, insults and casting aspersions on our supposedly political opponents. We’re brothers and sisters: elections will come and go, and Anambra State will remain.

“So, we plead with everybody to play by the rules, and embrace politics of ideology, problem solving and peace. As politicians, our job is to remain focused, tell the people what we’re bringing to the table, and the problem we’re coming to solve. Let’s unite our people – not to divide them,” he said.

Another peace ambassador, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, who is also the immediate past national vice president of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, dwelt on the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra and the need for candidates of political parties and their supporters to maintain peace.

He told political parties, candidates and their supporters to stop name-calling, gossiping and casting aspersions, as being witnessed in the polity for some time in the state.

He said, “All of us must refrain from unruly utterances ahead of the Anambra governorship election slated for November 8. What has been happening in Anambra for some time now in the name of politics will cost our peace.

Anambra doesn’t need such drama as being staged by some candidates for this election and their supporters.

“Anambra has long passed this stage. We’re presently in the stage of issue-based politics and politics of problem-solving. Anambra is known for peace. But I’m happy that after all these dramas, those involved are coming back to the main issues, which are what Anambra State needs now.”

Groups present at the Peace March include: Peace and Positive Living Awareness Centre, Rotary Clubs in Anambra, Anambra Peace and Mediation Working Commission, as well as the Institute for Peace, Security, and Development Studies, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.