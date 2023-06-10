Anambra PDP Loses 1 Seat To APGA

…As Ex-PDP Lawmaker Set To Become Speaker

Ahead of the inauguration of the Anambra State 8th Assembly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has already lost one out of the two seats that it won during the last State Assembly election in the area.

The inauguration which is slated to hold this coming Monday, June 12 has generated much tension and anxiety over who becomes the next Speaker of the Assembly since the current Speaker Uchenna Okafor from Anambra North Senatorial District could not return to the hallowed chambers.

Before now there has been horse trading over the position which at some point it was touted to be zoned to Anambra South Senatorial District but just last week a two term member of the Assembly, Mr Somto Udeze of Ogbaru 2 Constituency defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) an indication that the seat would still remain in Anambra North since both the governor and his Deputy are from South and Central Senatorial Districts respectively.

Though it is not clear the member from Anambra North that would emerge as the Speaker, the contest appears to be between Bar Obi Nweke, a first timer from Anambra East Constituency and Mr Somto Udeze of Ogbaru 2 Constituency who recently joined APGA.

It is being learnt that Gov Charles Soludo has soft spot for Udeze as the Speaker and this may why the defection to APGA.

Udeze became member of the Assembly as an APGA candidate and later returned to the Assembly as a PDP candidate and won his third election as a PDP candidate but has now defected to APGA.

When contacted the Special Adviser to Soludo on Political matters Dr Alex Obiogbolu said that the election of Principal officers of the Assembly is entirely the business of the lawmakers and the Executive arm of government has no right to middle into the activities of the Legislature.

“We have credible and level headed members of the Assembly and they are knowledgeable enough to chose their Principal officers without the Executive arm middling into the constitutional right of the Legislature arm of government ” he said.