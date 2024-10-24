Anambra PDP Elects New Chairman

Share

On Thursday, the Anambra State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has elected Chidi Chidebe as its new Chairman.

Chidi emerged as the party leader following a congress convened at the Women Development Centre in Awka, the state capital.

Chidebe, who previously served as the PDP Youth Leader in Anambra, received 1,080 votes, surpassing Amechi Onowu, who garnered 960 votes.

Charles Anierobi was appointed as the Deputy Chairman, while Ebele Onunkwo the party’s Secretary.

Ifeanyi Ossai, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and Chairman of the Anambra PDP Congress Committee encouraged the newly elected Chairman to focus on rebuilding, restoring, and reconciling all dissatisfied party members within the state.

Ossai emphasized the importance of Anambra to the party’s success, stating that victory could only be attained through unity among all members, and he urged the new leadership to collaborate with those who ran for office but were not successful.

“Last week, when we failed to conduct the congress, I assured PDP members in Anambra that it would be free, fair, and transparent. I am happy that this came to fruition,” he said.

