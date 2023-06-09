Anambra PDP Chair: I Didn’t Testify Against Obi

Anambra State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has denied reports on social media that he testified before the presidential election petitions tribunal that the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Mr Peter Obi rigged the election in the state. According to a release by the Deputy Publicity Director for Atiku/Okowa, Mr Ulo- ka Chibuike, the report is unfounded and is an attempt to malign the chairman.

“This is not only falsehood, wickedness, and devilishness, but also a deliberate attempt by a few innuendos to discredit and blackmail Chief Nwobu’s person.

“We wish to state unequivocally and for the record that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not file a petition against the Labour Party, nor did the PDP name the Labour Party as a respondent in its suits at the ongoing Presidential Election Petition Court; rather, our petitions are against the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”