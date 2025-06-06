Anambra PDP Begs Obi, Others To Return To Party

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State Chapter has pleaded Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election to return to the party.

Obi defected to LP when felt he could not achieve his presidential ambition within the PDP fold. The PDP made the call after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the state of the party and chart a forward in Awka yesterday.

The communique which was signed by Mr Chidi Chidebe, Chairman of PDP in Anambra State said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions would likely not yield the desired success.

He said: “The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.” He told Anambra electorate to support Mr Jude Ezenwafor, and his running mate, Mr Francis Okeke in the coming election while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en-masse to vote for our candidates,” he said. He announced the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra.

Share