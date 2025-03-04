Anambra Pastor, Native Doctor In Supremacy Contest

Share

A prominent pentecostal cleric, Dr. Jerry Nwachukwu, has challenged one, Mathias Ezeaku, a native doctor, to supremacy contest in Anambra State.

Nwachukwu, Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor-Agu, said he was upset that Mathias Ezeaku, a native doctor, took to the social media to say that Jesus Christ has no power to heal the sick, make the lame walk or make the barren to conceive, among other claims.

In his message during a Sunday Service, Nwachukwu berated the native doctor, while challenging him to choose a venue where he (Nwachukwu) will demonstrate to him that there is a supreme God above all other gods.

He said: “Right from the Old Testament, the scripture has shown and demonstrated the power of the Almighty God above all other gods.

In the New Testament, Jesus Christ demonstrated in many episodes that what could be done and achieved in His name is limitless.

Therefore, I challenge Mathias Ezeaku, who has claimed in several fora, including the social media, that no pastor can heal, unbound or restore in the name of Jesus Christ, to choose a venue and date, so that it will be demonstrated to him that all powers belong to God, and His son, Jesus Christ.”

