Anambra: Osigwe Declares To Run For Nnewi North Chairmanship

As the Anambra State Local Government election draws closer, former spokesperson of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) company, Mr Cornel Osigwe, has declared his intention to contest for the position of Mayor, Nnewi North LGA, on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

He made this declaration on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the popular Nnewi Hotel, Nnewi, with youths, women and APGA stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mr Osigwe, who is a frontline contestant for the mayorship of Nnewi North, said that Governor Charles Soludo is working relentlessly to build a prosperous, livable and smart state, and for that vision to be fully realised, the vision must be translated to the grassroots, where governance directly impacts the daily lives of the people.

Osigwe, who says that Nnewi needs leadership at the local level that understands this vision and has the competence to translate it into results, maintained that he is presenting himself as having the capacity to translate Soludo’s vision into practical reality in Nnewi North.

He said that he stepped forward to contest the position after wide consultation and engagement with Nnewi stakeholders and leaders of APGA.

“This ambition is not driven by ambition, but with preparedness and conviction. After prayerful reflection and careful evaluation of my capacity to serve, I am convinced that I possess the experience, clarity of vision, and commitment required to lead Nnewi North effectively,” he said.

He further declared that Nnewi North needs a leader who understands that public office is a platform for service, not a reward for loyalty, adding that leadership is about building institutions and systems that work for the people, not for a few individuals.

While presenting his manifesto titled “Nnewi Rising,” Cornel Osigwe declared that if given this opportunity to become the Mayor of Nnewi North LGA, he would restore trust in local governance and deliver measurable results at the grassroots.

He said, “I am not desperate to hold office; but I’m deeply committed to delivering real, visible and lasting progress in sustainable infrastructure, improved security of lives and property, youths and children empowerment through skills and opportunity; as well as restoration of peace, unity and social harmony across all communities.

“As Mayor, I will mobilise the energy, ideas and resources of our people to drive inclusive development, strategic partnerships, and community-owned progress.”

He called on APGA, the platform under which he runs, to support his aspiration, and grant him the mandate to serve as the party’s candidate for Mayor of Nnewi North local government area; promising that with the mandate, he would translate Soludo’s vision into practical governance, restore confidence in governance, unite Nnewi people, and return Nnewi to its rightful place of greatness.

Several stakeholders at the meeting shared their thoughts on Osigwe’s aspiration and his capability to lead the council area as Mayor.

Speaking on the candidature of Cornel Osigwe, the President General of Ndimgbu community, Barr CU Okeke, described Osigwe as a knowledgeable individual, who is not only experienced in the position he is aspiring for, but also has the interest of Nnewi at heart.

Mr Ebuka Obiamalu, Youth President of Nkpoka Youth Development Union, Nnewichi, noted that Mr Osigwe is someone to be trusted with the Mayorship position of Nnewi North LGA, adding that he has the interest of youths at heart.

Others, such as Hon. Chimezie Obiaso, Mr Okonkwo Anthony Okafor and Mr Obiora Arinzechukwu, also attested to the ability of Mr. Cornel Osigwe to serve Nnewi North LGA effectively.

Earlier in his goodwill message, the chairman of APGA in Anambra state, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, who was represented at the ceremony by the state treasurer of the party, Hon. (Mrs) Vero Nweke, congratulated Osigwe for his bold step.

He, however, reminded Osigwe that he is going to serve the Nnewi people, not lord himself over them. He also advised the aspirant to focus more on what will make Nnewi great and prosperous, if elected.

The ceremony was attended by youths, women, as well as APGA stakeholders from the state and Nnewi North local government area.