Anambra: Onunkwo Confident Of Free, Fair By-Election

Frontline contender for the Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election and Chairman of Seahorse Lubricant Ltd., Ebuka Onunkwo, has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

Speaking to reporters in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Onunkwo noted that although there has been a clamor for the conduct of the election, the electoral body would not fail the people of the district in ensuring that the vacant seat at the Red Chambers is filled.

“I wish to urge our people to remain calm as we have confidence in the electoral body. The Commission has already confirmed that the Senate has officially written to INEC, and very soon, the Commission will commence the process,” he said.

Onunkwo further expressed strong belief that he would emerge as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), noting that the people of the Senatorial District already know who their candidate is — one that would guarantee populist and effective representation at the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, a former governorship candidate of the African Liberation Party (ALP), Imoyeto Ikeotuonye, has queried why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to release the guidelines for the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election.

“Without a serving senator, the zone is not actively represented in legislative debates and decisions that could directly affect them, including budgeting, infrastructure, education, and security,” Ikeotuonye said.

He lamented that Anambra South Senatorial Zone is experiencing a decline in political relevance at the national level, especially during high-stakes decisions affecting the South East or Nigeria as a whole.

“This affects not only resource allocation but also political appointments in the zone,” he added.

Ikeotuonye explained that senators often play key roles during crises, such as communal clashes, boundary disputes, or civil unrest, by mediating and attracting attention for intervention.

According to him, in the absence of such leadership, conflicts might escalate or remain unresolved longer than necessary.

He stressed that the lack of an immediate replacement after the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has created a serious vacuum and slowed down political mobilization in the zone, noting that the situation is not in the best interest of the people of Anambra South or the State in general.

Ikeotuonye called on INEC to “do the needful” by conducting the by-election without further delay to close the gap created by the vacancy and reduce the hardship constituents in Anambra South are experiencing due to the lack of political representation at the National Assembly.

