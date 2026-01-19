Anambra Oil Community Protests Years Of Neglect

The Ogwui Ikpele Community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State is protesting against 10 years of neglect and a dearth of public amenities.

Placard-carrying elderly women and men, as well as youths mobilized at the weekend, demonstrated around the community, demanding government action.

The protesters, who also blocked the entrance of Sterling Petroleum Energy Exploration Company (SPEECO), stopped the company from further mining, and complained of neglect.

Speaking during the protest march, the traditional Prime Minister of the community, Chief Akaka Damian Anigboso, lamented the suffering of the people.

According to him, the community is blessed with oil and natural resources, which have been drilled for 10 years, yet, there is nothing to show for it. He said: “Our oil is being explored and transferred to other states for refining and sales.

“This is 10 good years SPEECO has been operating on our soil, exploring and drilling. “All agreements and understandings we reached with the oil company have not been fulfilled.”

He added: “Our youths and women are neglected. We have no town hall.” This exploration exercise has caused environmental degradation, especially erosion, and this has left no fewer than 30 houses submerged.”