Anambra: Obidient Movement, Others Advocate, Unity Good Governance

The quest for enthroning unity and good governance in Nigeria has been an engaging one over the years, with different individuals and organisations, including government at the different levels of governance, have at different times be part of the move for this noble cause.

This broad-based quest recently caught the attention of the The Obidient Movement, a socio-political organisation dedicated to promotion of good governance and accountability, when it joined in the fray by organising a symposium to canvass the issues at stake.

The one-day session was held at the All Saints Cathedral Auditorium in Onitsha, Anambra State, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s future. The event underscored the movement’s commitment to unity, justice, transparency and equity.

Getting it right

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, set the tone for the discourse as he echoed the possibility of a “new Nigeria” in 2027, if the people imbibed the right attitude of selecting who leads them.

Speaking on the theme, Repositioning the Obidient Movement for Greater Impact’, Tanko noted that Nigeria’s founding fathers, such as Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Tafawa Balewa, however, he lamented that despite the solid foundation by the founding fathers of the nation, the country has derailed and ever since remain on it belly, unable to rise up to the occasion, a situation he blamed on bad leadership, which is as a result of the people not standing up to make the right choice regardless of the prevailing circumstances.

To continue on this path, he said is not an option hence the Obidient Movement is rally the people and canvassing for the enthronement of good governance and unity of the country across the length and breadth of the country.

This is as he said,”We are dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability by bringing together key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s future.

This event underscores the movement’s commitment to unity, justice and equity. “A new Nigeria is possible if we start doing the right things in the area of electing those who lead us. We are determined to bid farewell to bad governance in Nigeria by ensuring the right people are elected.

“We were accused during the 2023 general elections that we lacked structure, yet Peter Obi won the election and was denied victory because of electoral malpractice. This time around history would not repeat itself.

“Obi has the potential to emerge president in 2027 if we put our acts together. We are going to have our agents readily available before the 2027 general elections, training and retraining them. “Even the North is not happy with the present government.

We will advocate for electoral reform. We will champion it both legally and physically. We will move our people on the road, in the court, including delivery our document to the National Assembly. Nwifuru “The Obidient Movement seeks to empower Nigerian youth, advocating for meaningful change and accountability.

Its mission aligns with the quest for good governance, justice, and equity.” He called for a fair and clean election that would represent the interest of Nigerians to be conducted, adding that selection of INEC chairman should be done in a way free from the President’s interference so that he would not be controlled.

