Anambra Obidient DG Lauds Soludo Over Mid Term Review

…Warns Against Face Off With Church/ Traditional Rulers

Former Commissioner for Information and Director General of Peter Obi Campaign Organization in Anambra State, Chief Joe Martins Uzodike has congratulated Gov Charles Soludo for organizing a mid-term retreat and appraisal of his administration in the last two years.

Uzodike also urged Soludo not to allow himself to be distracted by the lingering face-off with the Church and the Traditional Rulers as according to him it would end up as a distraction from providing good governance for the people of the state

It could be recalled that Soludo recently concluded a two-day midterm retreat for his appointees to review the performance of his government and elicit responses on unmet expectations

According to Uzodike who spoke with reporters shortly after receiving the Chairman Idemili South local government area Iyom Amaka Obi at his residence in Awka Etiti in the Council area noted that any responsive government needs to carry out an appraisal of its administration in order to access it’s areas of weakness and strength so far.

“I have been briefed by some appointees of this government about the two-day retreat organized by the governor and members of his Executive Council as well as local government transition chairmen”

“I understand that the governor not only asked the appointees to present their scorecards but also asked them to give him feedback on the people’s assessment of his government”

“This is commendable, I want to thank the governor for his sincerity of purpose and I want to call on other people holding positions in trust to borrow a leaf and take time to assess themselves as Soludo has done,”

“This shows that Gov Charles Soludo has good and populist intentions for the people of Anambra state and he should be commended and encouraged for this bold move because it is for the good of our people” he said.

Uzodike however frowned on the spat between Soludo and the church on one hand and with the traditional institution on the other urging him not to get distracted by such issues in the course of his administration.

“The governor should restrain himself from such distractions as going into joining issues with the Church and the Traditional Rulers because it would form a distraction from carrying out his blueprint for the good governance of the state and he should remain focused on what he is doing,” he said.

When asked if he was dumping the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, Uzodike dismissed the insinuation noting that he was only being a statesman who should judge every action on its merit.

“According to him, this is not politics, I am speaking on issues as they are, when it is time for politics, we deal with that”

“That doesn’t mean that I am dumping my party the Labour Party for APGA and this issue has remained the bane of politics and governance in this country”

“If a government is doing well it should be commended and if the government is not living up to expectations you comment on it for the good of the government and the people it is serving but people would want to give it a negative colouration in the name of party politics which shouldn’t be ” he contended.