Anambra NULGE Protests Call For Removal Of Commission’s Chairman

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has protested the campaign for the removal of Chief Vin Ezeaka, who is the Chairman of Anambra State Local Government Service Commission, saying it is the handiwork of disgruntled unionists.

Mr Chuddy Orakwe, President of NULGE in Anambra, who spoke to journalists on Friday, said the allegations being levelled against the Ezeaka were frivolous and false.

Recall that some Local Government union members who lost out in the leadership struggle had alleged that the Commission Chairman was accepting inducements to effect recruitment, promotion and posting of workers.

The group called on Governor Charles Soludo to relieve him of his duty in one week.

But Orakwe dismissed the allegations against Ezeaka’s saying that the only crime he committed was insisting that the position of the court on the union matter must be obeyed by ensuring that only those who got judgment would be recognised by the government.

He said the group was inspired by past leaders of the union who repeatedly refused to obey the 2019 National Industrial Court of Nigeria judgment but connived with some officials to siphon funds from the Union account using a fraudulent Court Order.

Orakwe condemned the meddlesomeness of the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) in Anambra, who was said to be conniving with some misguided members of NULGE to disobey the judgment of the court and the directive of the government.

He thanked Soludo for upholding a major pillar of his administration, which is Law and Order, by ensuring that the rule of law prevailed by recognising him and members of his Exco, while urging the government to stand its position.

“The allegations against the Chairman are unfounded and false. He merely insisted that the law and others should prevail and that he would implement the position of the government based on a valid court judgment.

“A committee of government headed by Chief of Staff with Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Special Adviser on LG, Attorney General, Accountant General of Local Government and Chairman of Local Government Service Commission as members.

“This committee after a detailed inquiry came up with a position on May 16 which directed that we should be recognized and accorded the privileges of NULGE leadership in Anambra based on judgment of Sept. 29, 2022.

“But this did not go down well with these people who went ahead to recruit NLC in Anambra said they will not obey court order to put pressure on the Head of Service to rescind the government position,” he said.

Orakwe commended Soludo for his good works in the state while assuring him of the solidarity and support of workers at the local government level.