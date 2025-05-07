Anambra: NSCDC Deploys 1,531 Officers Ahead Of Tinubu’s Visit

Share

The Anambra command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday announced the deployment of 1,531 officers to provide security for President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state on Thursday, May 8.

The officers will guard important national, state, and local government properties and infrastructure.

The NSCDC Commandant in Anambra, Olatunde Maku, made the disclosure after a meeting with top officers, area commanders, divisional officers, heads of units, and other senior staff at the state headquarters in Awka.

According to Maku, the officers would also come from nearby states like Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, and Delta to support the team in Anambra.

Maku said the officers would be placed in key locations like the airport, bridges, government buildings, parks, markets, electricity and telecom facilities, Solution Fun City and other sensitive places across the state.

He urged the officers to be responsible, professional, and respectful while working with other security agencies and advised the public to be peaceful and law-abiding as they come out to welcome the President.

He said, “The NSCDC in collaboration with other sister security agencies has intensified covert surveillance, increased joint operations, including raids on criminal hideouts as well as confidence-building patrols within the state, reinforcing the readiness of security agencies to emplace a secure environment throughout the high-profile visit.

“The command had made robust security arrangements with sister security agencies to ensure a successful state visit of Mr President, the first critical asset in the country.

“Our personnel would be positioned in strategic locations including the airport, bridges, government buildings, parks, markets, electricity substations, telecommunication facilities, solution fun city facilities, and other sensitive locations across the state before, during and after the visit.

“NSCDC personnel will be part of the human shield against the crowd obstructing the free-flow of the President’s entourage on the mapped out routes, in addition to access control of some locations.”

