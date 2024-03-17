Anambra not home for guerilla politics, says Obi-Okoye

How would you score the two years of Governor Charles Soludo in Anambra State?

Well, this is a midterm assessment of his administration and we start first at looking at the critical pillars of his administration which includes security of lives and property, human capital development, infrastructural development, job creation and all that. So, for one to analyse and reexamine or evaluate his two years in office, we must have to consider those pillars. In the area of security, it was barely difficult when he came into the saddle as most political parties could not carry out campaigns in eight local government areas of the state.

The people of the underworld shut down the local government headquarters in those places and also took over the Central Police Stations in those areas. There were sporadic shootings in those areas and socioeconomic activities were paralysed in the process. But within two years the governor has been able to bring back relative peace in Anambra State so much so that the dreaded areas like Ihiala were able to have a mass return during the last Christmas season and same too with Nnewi South Local Government Area. Before now the people cannot have access to the local government headquarters or even the communities around there.

However, we are not totally there yet but at least the eight local government areas that were under siege have been recovered. There are still some places that have pockets of insecurity because of their proximity to the neighboring states such as Osumoghu, Isseke among others. Those places overflow into Imo State and not just Imo but particularly Orlu. and in far Orumba South that have areas contiguous to Okigwe, a very serious zone in Imo State and these are places they camp and live in. So, we have been able to push them to the boundary areas but once in a while they cross over and do some attacks and that should be expected. We also have a little red flag at Ogbaru Local Government area but they are mainly oil thieves that do bunkering but we are happy that the Nigerian Navy is doing a great job in that area.

If we look at the area of human capital development one of the major things we have been able to do is that in a very short while less than six months in office Mr. Governor was able to employ over 5,000 teachers as against what we used to witness in the past. In those days when a government is rounding up its eight years in office it mischievously employs workers and moves the burden of paying these workers to the coming administration without even providing the enabling logistical back up. But in the case of Governor Soludo, he employed 5,000 teachers and 600 health workers which include doctors, nurses, paramedics of various cadres and today we have been able to set up primary health care units in the 326 wards in Anambra State. All the doctors have been interviewed, nurses have been interviewed and in a few weeks’ time the results will be made public and they will commence work and you can see that the Community Heath sector has been taken care of.

You will also find out that the governor has been able to create a situation where young people from JSS1 to JSS 2 in the government schools now go to school for free and even at Senior Secondary School level, the school fees have been reduced to such a very minimum up to N10,000.00 and this is really touching and it has gone a long way to take care of the challenges of parents in the area of sponsoring their children in school. You go to innovation and skill acquisition. The governor brought a whooping sum of N2.5 billion and provided it for the One Youth Two Skills programme where people were trained and given grants to out and set up their own businesses in their areas of interests. If you go to the Techno Innovative Sector, people are being trained and exported out of the state for technical development for themselves and the rest of the world.

When you come to Infrastructural development the governor has been working on 400 km of roads across the state and happily by this March, he has been able to complete about 250 km of the 400 km roads.

Before now, we used to hear about 1,000 km of roads constructed in eight years but at the end of the day, we find out that less than 100 km of roads was actually constructed.

At inception as Chairman, you promised to bring back members of the party that left on protest. How has it been?

I must tell you first of all as a very experienced politician I am conscious of the challenges when I took over the leadership of the party. We started with the programme of rebranding the party and also started with the process of reconciliation and to also create the confidence amongst the people and leadership.

It took us quite a while but I can say for sure that APGA has become visible as a political party and the spirit of comradeship has returned to the party. We were able to speak with those who were in one way or the other shortchanged in the last primary election, and in our own special way we discovered that what they need is confidence moving forward such that such a thing would not happen to them again.

We have always emphasized that in this party it is for equal founders and equal joiners, be it that you joined in 2002 or now it is your credibility, it is your performance, it is your contributions, it is your loyalty that we count for you moving forward in this party. It is certainly not a case of you coming in today but I have been there since and these are the reforms that we have put in place to recreate the party.

Are you not worried about the heavy weights that have made declarations to challenge your governor in the coming election?

In the politics of Anambra State zoning has come to stay and in the last election the major political parties such as APC, APGA, PDP and other parties fielded candidates from Anambra South Senatorial District. So, coming from another Senatorial District to contest would not fly because zoning has come to stay and that eliminates such candidates in good time.

During that election the people of Anambra State spoke in one voice that their governor is Prof Charles Soludo to lead the state for four years. In 2025 Soludo will be seeking a second term and I want to make a deliberate analysis that next year it is not about people jumping about but it has to do with your performance and Soludo has it all. The people that you are talking about have been serially contesting for the same election in various political parties and they have been failing. So, we are used to them, we absolutely have no reason to be scared of them.

We have always heard this funny story of the past that everything has been written that it is a walk over, that the police are incharge, that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has concluded that it is this person or that person. But Anambra State is not that kind of state where such acts of guerrilla politics thrive or muscling the masses to win elections. I can assure you that and I can also assure you that the leaders of the party in the state are veterans in this game of politics and we can never be intimidated by such stupid talks. They would always fly the kite that the federal might have overwhelmed us that security operatives have overwhelmed us.

But in the end none of those candidates was able to win fifty percent of the total votes. I can assure you that it is going to happen again and this time it would be a landslide better than the previous results and the same people who had always come out to contest would still not win the election and Soludo would be returned as governor of Anambra state. Next year nobody who is shameless would want to come out to challenge Gov Charles Soludo in that coming election because people are feeling the impact of governance. The governor is challenging those traditional norms that had in the past held us back such as touting and all manner of brigandage that had been a common feature in the past.

Anambra will no longer be run by Gestapo and guerillas whose stock in trade is to bring back those days of holocaust and sad commentaries of the past. Already as a party and the leadership we are putting structures in place for that and with what the governor has achieved so far, I can tell you that those people have lost their investments in this enterprise.

Religion as well as the role of traditional rulers has become one determining factor. How do you hope to manage them?

Mr. Governor has created a new feeling of ecumenism in the state. Today within the Government House, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday Wednesday different denominations come to have their time as against what was obtainable in the past. These are Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal and other Orthodox churches and five blocks of Christian Associations come to take their turns to worship there. Before it has always been one denomination dominating the entire space. During the distribution of social provisions there was no discrimination at all and every church had its fair share of things irrespective of the divide. Be informed that Mr. Governor is a Catholic but he doesn’t see people from that standpoint but from the standpoint of justice, equity and good conscience.

For the Traditional Institution he has no issues with them at all and as you can see whatever story people are peddling comes from the fact that the opposition has nothing to hold on to criticise him hence they try to magnify a lot of things to suit their purpose.

Failure to conduct local government election has been on the lips of people. What are your views?

In the first place, it is not the fault of the governor that local government elections have not been conducted in the past, but for us here the governor is taking his time to ensure that that election was conducted in Anambra state. Being a veteran politician, I can tell the story of the non-conduct of local government elections in the state. Under Dr. Chris Ngige, an attempt was made to conduct an election and all were set for that when suddenly a gang of renegades came and unleashed mayhem on the state burning down the State Independent National Commission and destroying sensitive and non-sensitive materials for that election.