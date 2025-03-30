Anambra Northern Community Demands Land For Cattle Market

Share

The Northern Community in Anambra State has appealed to the State government for land allocation to establish a cattle market in Awka, the State capital.

This request comes as the community commends the State government for its efforts in combating insecurity.

Similarly, the leader of the cattle market is currently working with the State government, through the Chief of Staff to the Governor, to establish an abattoir in Amansea, Awka North Local Government Area.

According to the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Council, Garba Haruna Mohammed, in his Sallah message, the proposed cattle market would boost the state’s revenue, noting that the current market in Ugwuoba, Enugu State, is generating revenue outside Anambra.

He argued that relocating to a neighboring state would mean a loss of billions of naira for Anambra.

“The Chairman of the cattle market is liaising with the State government and the Chief of Staff to put the abattoir in order, and they are working hard to actualize it. We have confidence in the Soludo administration to ensure its completion,” he said.

“It is left to the Chairman of the cattle market to present his needs for the government to take necessary actions.

“The government should take an interest in our business because we are generating revenue for the state. What we need is land for a permanent cattle market, as the land we currently occupy is rented from Amansea town and does not belong to us.”

Speaking on the Ramadan celebration, he said: “Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam, and that is why every mature Muslim must observe it. It is a promise we made to Allah, and Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) is His messenger.

“We pray five times daily, and during Ramadan, after fasting, we give zakat—gifts to the needy. Another important aspect of Islam is Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca).

“Every Ramadan, we fast for 29 days, and today marks the 29th day. The moon was sighted yesterday, confirming the end of Ramadan.”

On the relationship with the host community, he said: “The host community has received us warmly. Whenever there are issues, they invite us for discussions, and we resolve matters amicably.

“As I have said before, I do not believe in the term ‘non-indigenes.’ Nigeria is one, and we live together in unity, so the issue of ‘non-indigenes’ does not arise.”

Addressing security in Anambra, he added: “The issue of insecurity is not limited to Anambra State but affects all parts of Nigeria.

“For us in Anambra, we do not experience severe security challenges, except for occasional incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“However, since Governor Charles Soludo launched the Agụnechemba Security Squad, peace and security have been restored.

“My only advice is that the Agụnechemba or Udo Ga Chi security operations should function as a joint task force comprising all security agencies in the state. That is the best way to sustain security, but so far, Governor Soludo is effectively handling the situation,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

