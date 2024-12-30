Share

…As Odili Empowers 7 Council Areas

Anambra North Senatorial District has taken delivery of the five General Hospitals constructed by Governor Charles Soludo in the last three years.

Similarly, the District has also commissioned the over thirty five roads recently constructed by the Soludo administration, a development the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Bar Sylvester Ezeokenwa described as unprecedented in the annals of governance in Anambra State.

Speaking at the reception organized by the Senatorial aspirant of the party for Anambra North District and former Chief of Staff to Gov Willie Obiano Chief Primus Odili Ezeokenwa noted that;

“We have witnessed great transformation in Anambra North Senatorial District under the regime of Gov Charles Soludo and the developmental strides have been unprecedented in the annals of governors in our zone ” he said.

Ezeokenwa announced that the zone has taken delivery of the five General Hospitals constructed by Governor Soludo in Anambra North Senatorial District, as well as the recent award won by Anambra State as the best in Primary Healthcare in the South East region and Nigeria, with other several awards as the best in ICT among others.

“We all know that Governor Soludo’s infrastructural projects began in Okpoko, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra North which was once a slum but has now been transformed into a “New Haven,” complete with good road networks, pipe-borne water, and a General Hospital”

“We have seen the construction of 10 roads in Onitsha South LGA, including Niger Street Fegge, Onitsha, which connects the Head Bridge to the Main Market in Onitsha with over twenty roads in the zone at various stages of completion,” he said.

Ezeokenwa expressed the felicitations of the party to Chief Primus Odili for hosting the APGA faithfuls from Anambra North Senatorial District and encouraged other stakeholders to emulate such gestures in the spirit of the season and in alignment with the APGA doctrine of “Be Your Brother’s Keeper.”

The host Chief Primus Odili stated that he chose to empower his party members from his zone with food items adding that it is in line with the motto of the party adding that come 2025 the zone has resolved across party affiliations to endorse the second term bid of Gov Charles Soludo.

“Mr Governor had no challenger because they will be talking about what they would do when they come into the office while Soludo would be commissioning projects and flagging off new ones”

“So we the people of Anambra North Senatorial District has across parties endorsed Gov Charles Soludo for a second term because of the great development that he has put in place in our zone hence there is no vacancy in Anambra Government House,” he said.

