Anambra North Not For Sale, Obidigwe Warns

A former member of the House of Representatives for Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, has warned governorship aspirants and political parties that Anambra North Senatorial District is not for sale.

Obidigwe, who serves as Chairman of the Sub-Committee for the upcoming Anambra North Three Million-Man Rally in support of Governor Charles Soludo’s second-term bid, insisted that no amount of money or inducement would sway the electorate in the district.

He issued this warning in response to what he described as desperate campaign promises by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Young Democratic Party (YPP), who, according to him, have been attempting to influence voters in the zone with financial offers.

Speaking with reporters in Otuocha, the headquarters of Anambra East Local Government Area, Obidigwe maintained that Soludo’s opponents have nothing tangible to offer and are “labouring in vain.”

“At the moment, Anambra North Senatorial District has at least seven newly reconstructed hospitals that never existed before now. We also have about eight roads constructed, with some at various stages of completion, all thanks to Governor Soludo’s administration,” he said.

He added that the zone had never witnessed such rapid development, citing ongoing and completed projects as evidence of good governance.

“Visit Okpoko and see for yourself. It’s no longer the slum we used to know. It has been transformed into what is now called ‘New Heaven,’ with streetlights, boreholes, and a beautiful network of roads,” Obidigwe stated.

He further explained that from Ogbaru Local Government Area, residents can now access Anambra South Senatorial District through Ozubulu, linking Ihiala and Nnewi North and South LGAs, a development he described as unprecedented.

Obidigwe said Saturday’s rally at Otuocha Township Stadium will serve as a demonstration of gratitude by the seven local government areas in the district for the developmental strides of the Soludo administration.

“We owe Governor Soludo a debt of appreciation for the roads and basic amenities provided across Anambra North. The three million-man rally is a testimony to our support for his re-election and a celebration of the progress we have witnessed,” he said.

He also revealed that the event is being organised by a coalition of current and former elected officials, appointees, and key stakeholders from the Anambra North Senatorial Zone. The rally is themed “Sustaining the Solution Legacy: A Path to Disruptive Development in Anambra North.”

According to Obidigwe, a major highlight of the rally will be the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Governor Soludo by the Traditional Rulers Council of the Senatorial District.

