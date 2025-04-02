Anambra Non-Indigenes Back Soludo Over Town Union Council

Share

The Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) has commended Governor Charles Soludo for establishing the Town Union President General Council.

The association also congratulated the immediate past National President of the Association of Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU), Titus Akpudo, on the successful completion of his tenure, as well as the newly appointed National President, Chief Vincent Dike, the President-General of Orifite Community.

According to the President of ANIAS, Chigozie Nweke, Governor Soludo has demonstrated strong leadership in managing the 179 town unions in the State.

He added that the new leadership would have a significant multiplier effect on the socioeconomic development of the communities.

“We want to first of all congratulate the former National President of ASATU, Titus Akpudo, for effectively managing the affairs of the 179 town unions in Anambra State,” Nweke said.

“His tenure as National President restored peace and security in town unions and communities that previously faced leadership crises, and we commend him for that.”

“We also congratulate the newly appointed Chairman of the Town Union President General Council, Chief Vincent Dike, and we extend our hands of fellowship to him as partners in the governance of the State.”

The association further praised Governor Soludo for strengthening community relations through the provision of purposeful leadership in town unions.

“This new body, known as the Town Union President General Council, is a step in the right direction, and it will go a long way in further cementing the relationship between the government and communities in the State,” Nweke added.

