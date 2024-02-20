Anambra: Nnewi Community Cries Out Over Gully Erosion

…Calls On Government To Come To Their Aid.

The people of Obiofia Otolo in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State have called on the state and the Federal Government to come to their aid, over the gully erosion that has been ravaging the community, which has rendered many people in the community homeless.

The National President of the Obiofia Otolo Nnewi family union, Comrade Chibunna Okeke said that the gully erosion has devasted the lives and livelihood of the people of the community as over 200 homes have been rendered homeless because of the erosion menace.

He said the erosion is beyond what they can handle, as the palliatives they have done there are not commiserated to the erosion strength.

He said “It’s unfortunate that the gully has destroyed homes. We call on the Federal Ministry of works, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah to come to our aid.”

Continuing, he said that during the rainy season, they are always afraid to live in their homes because of the havoc the erosion has caused the community and environment. “We are happy about this as whoever is living in this community is afraid of the next thing that might happen here. We are therefore calling on those that are concerned to come to our aid for the sake of humanity as it’s beyond our control.”

He said over 60 properties worth over Two Billion naira have been destroyed because of this gully erosion, which are commercial buildings, while over 12 residential houses have also been destroyed by the menace. He therefore advised that community leaders who have access to the government both at the state and national level see to it that something is done urgently to remedy the situation.

Adding his voice, a stakeholder of the community, Comrade Obinna Oguejiofor, said that the gully erosion has continued to destroy properties in the community and his house is close to this gully, and therefore called on the government to look into the matter to ensure that the menace is controlled.

He however said that the cause of the erosion was due to a blocked drainage in the community, which has resulted in flood water not following its appropriate channel.

He asked that the government should look into it so that the flood water that came from Igboukwu, Azigbo, and Awka Etiti, that went through Agbakagu drive should be properly channelled to forestall further damage to properties in the community, as he said that this was the major reason for the gully erosion in the community.

He therefore called on the state and Federal government to come to their rescue and see it that the blocked drainage is opened, to forestall further damage it has caused in the community. He said that the dept of the gully is over 40 feet deep and will further deteriorate further if nothing is done to curtail it before the rainy season sets in.

Continuing, he said that the gully is posing a security challenge to the community as most of the kidnappers now use the gully as their camp thereby causing security challenges to the Nnewi community. He therefore called on those whose duty is to ensure that the erosion menace is controlled to take proactive measures to save the community from untold hardship and loss of lives.