Anambra NMA Moves to Close Down Hospitals Over Abduction

Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to close down hospitals in the area following the alleged abduction of one of its members, Dr Ofodile Ekweogwu, a consultant neurosurgeon from his office by men suspected to have come from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID). Ekweogwu was whisked away on March 16 and there was subsequent threat to his life.

The NMA said in a statement by Dr Jane Ezeonu and Dr Frank Ifeanaeme, chairman and secretary of the chapter respectively, that it would not guarantee industrial harmony if the issues were not addressed within 72 hours. The association, Ekweogwu said, treated a patient identified as Corporal Okona Stephen Ifeanyi of the Nigerian Police Area Command, Nnewi, who sustained head injury from an auto accident in January successfully and was discharged. It said the medical bill was given to him with clear details and was later given a discount having asked for it.