Anambra Needs Us, But Don’t Jump The Gun, APC Tells Supporters

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked its supporters in the state not to jump the gun over desires for elective positions.

Stating that the voting population in the state earnestly yearned for the APC, the party asked its admirers, especially those desiring to support aspirants for political positions, to play according to the rules.

A chieftain of the party in the state, Okelo Madukaife, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka.

The statement read in part, “Our dynamic chapter of the great All Progressives Congress (APC) feel enamoured by the interest and support of a teeming segment of the Anambra State voting population and thus express our gratitude for the show of appreciation.

“We state for the avoidance of doubt that our doors are open to admit new members at all times, provided that such persons are not encumbered by the constitution, or extant laws in Nigeria and are pre-qualified by conditions stated in the APC Constitution to which such persons must abide.

“We would however, plead that supporters of everyone ushered into our great party should find enough time to understand the building blocks of APC as captured in the three documents of APC Constitution, APC Manifestos and APC Code of Ethics to avoid errors that could jeopardize those they support.

“It is unthinkable to behold a labyrinth of wild speculations on the primaries of governorship elections, well ahead to which the incumbent in the sought office is yet to run halfway in the statutory tenure.

“Our focus therefore is for good reasons on how- on behalf of Anambra State-to wake up the incumbent to the brass tacks of Anambra State governance under focused and fairly stable leadership.

“It, therefore, stands to reason that speculations about governorship elections, and even chapter leadership, dominating discourse with our parry name associated do not enjoy our endorsement.

Continuing, Madukaife said,” We strongly deprecate this misnomer as a product of opposition-sponsored sabotage against which this chapter has been united in strength many times in the past.

“Gladly, this is happening at a time that consciousness about manifestos, programs, party loyalty, and exemplary leadership is growing among Nigerians and taking the place of fluid changes in affiliation, which nailed the coffin of some otherwise good candidates in the 2023 election rounds.

“We, therefore, call on these numerous admirers of APC in Anambra State to whom we have expressed appreciation to kindly take our brand out of the wild speculation spectrum as our chapter picks its pieces from the orchestrated eruptions of the past.

“We seize this opportunity to clarify that the minimalist position that Anambra State and the South East have got a good deal as yet under the APC Federal Government of the day is preposterous and premature, if not self-serving.

“Our resolve to weather our storm, and survive the distraction virus of 2021 planted from outside Anambra State while inoculating ourselves against similar others ahead is palpable.

“Our appreciation goes to the dedicated members of our great chapter who have stood with us through thick and thin from election-winning legacy parties, through foundations of APC that checked magic figures in the South East to give victory to 2015 APC at the centre, setting the tone for today’s consolidation.

“Although our struggle to get democratic governments working in Anambra State Local Governments is yet to succeed, it is widely acknowledged.

“The triumph of our enduring membership lies ahead, and our backing is with them every inch of the way,” he added.