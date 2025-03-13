Anambra Native Doctors, Pastors Bicker As Agunechemba Mounts Pressure On Criminal Elements

Share

It has been a battle of reprisals between the native doctors and pastors in Anambra State as Agunechemba Security Squad takes the battle to the so called fake native doctors and pastors who through their various acts have empowered and emboldened many of the suspected criminal gangs wrecking havocs on the people.

A number of these native doctors and pastors have been fingered in the deadly act of kidnapping and killings uncovered in the state by the security squad. As this battle rages, some of the native doctors have come out to protest against what they described as wrong profiling and hounding of their ranks by the security squad.

They alleged that it is not only in their profession that quacks exist but also among the Christian community, disclosing that over the years a number of alleged fake pastors frequent their shrines to obtain spiritual powers in order to enrich themselves and their ministries.

This development has indeed taken the Anambra State government by the storm as the search light has now been beamed on pastors, evangelists and self acclaimed prophets and Men of God parading the scene.

A tale of scammers on the prowl

Before this recent development, there have been reports of some pastors claiming monopoly of spiritual superiority over others to the extent that the rivalry had led to those who claim to be Men of God going diabolical to win the confidence of their congregations.

There was a story of a certain pastor with a higher spiritual power said to have stormed Awka, the capital city of Anambra State with his brand of miracles, a situation which was said to have led to the emptying of many of the churches within the city for that of the miracle worker.

In most hours of the day, human and vehicular traffic were said to have increased within the vicinity of the church, which was located along Secretariat Road in Arroma. However, the good and miracle time was said not to have lasted for some long when some of the people began suspect the mode of his operations and began to ask questions and casting doubts over his so called miracles.

The suspected miracle worker claimed at a certain point that he was attacked by gunmen on his way from Enugu Airport to Awka and no single bullet hit him. He was also said to have claimed that his car was attacked yet no Anambra native doctors, pastors bicker as Agunechemba mounts pressure on criminal elements bullets holes were found on the said car.

He was known to be moving about with heavily armed security operatives on daily bases but on that fateful day he had no single member of his security personnel with him from Enugu to Awka. His colleagues began to ask pointed questions and casting aspersions at him.

But before answers could be provided he was said to have vanished into thin air. Today, the church building and premises, which were once beehive of activities have been abandoned and over grown by weeds and his whereabouts and those of his staunch followers unknown.

Enters prosperity preachers

The traditional and orthodoxy churches are find- ing it difficult to keep track of their members who are daily poached by the prosperity preachers have taken over the airwaves and television screens and set up churches at every available space within the communities.

The episcopal message of holiness and chastity has been thrown overboard as most churches have become neck deep in all manner of activities, with the underlining aim of making money.

The unsuspecting congregation are made to make heavy donations for church projects such as schools; nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

The unfortunate development is that most of the church members whose sweat and blood were used in the construction of these schools cannot afford the school fees. The end up patronising govern- ment owned schools and mushroom private schools within their neighbourhoods.

Also, these pastors live a flamboyant life style, staying in gated duplexes, ride the best cars and move around with heavy security while the church members whose tithes and offerings as well as donations are used to fuel the exotic life style of the pastors live in abject poverty.

Advent

The desperation of some church members and their pas- tors indeed projected the native doctors into the centre stage of spirituality as they continued to play host to them.

This recent development is said to have made a number of the native doctors to be quite popular and in high demand as they are alleged to package all manner of charms and amulets for the Yahoo boys, kidnappers and gunmen, who now rely on them to become rich through their various criminal activities.

The immediate past Vice President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene described this development as most unfortunate and highly regrettable. Stating, “In the past we have young men and women going into apprenticeship for six to ten years and their masters settle them to become independent and they also train others.

“We never heard of sudden money by a young man that is not up to 25 years and we have elders that would ask questions about this sudden flight money and even their parents would query them.

That was how the Igbo land was until this shameful and unfortunate development. “We also have native doctors who do not advertise their businesses and the society knows the real native doctors and the dangerous ones and the Igbo society knows how to deal with such criminals.”

It is as a result of this development that the Anambra State government has embarked on a vigorous clamp down on these suspected fake native doctors through its Agunechemba Security Squad.

Apparently angered by this action, the native doctors had gone on rampage to implicate their co-travellers, the fake pastors, whom they said are the reason for the state govern- ment beaming the searchlight on them and their activities.

Arrest of fake pastors

About 18 suspected fake pastors out of the 53 profiled by aggrieved native doctors have fled their residents following the arrest of two colleagues by the Agunechemba Security Squad.

Agunechemba Security Squad recently stormed a church in Mkpor Idemili North Local Government Area where it discovered several Oke-Ite behind the church compound with all manner of charms used by the pastor to hoodwink his congregation who are sold on his every word and miracles.

The pastor was arrested along with one of his colleagues and 24 hours after their arrest he named more persons whose names were said to be among those earlier submitted by the native doctors to Agunechemba Security Squad.

Security operative

Speaking on this development, a security operative noted, “The entire thing is shocking to me personally and even some people I respect as great pastors and call them men of God are involved in this.

“I saw 53 to 55 names and some of them are popular pastors and when we carried out a secret investigation about 18 of 20 of them are no longer at home and their wives said they went for mounting prayers.

“Some of them were report- ed to us by the some native doctors that are in our custody and they said that they are ready to testify before the court of law.

“There are two others in Awka that have popular names and we are taking our time to study them so that we do not make mistakes. But a lot of the names that we have in our list are not real pastors but witch native doctors that cover up as pastors and they also do charms for these kidnappers who come to do thanksgiving in their churches when they succeed.”

Recall that Governor Charles Soludo had earlier announced that in line with the Anambra State Homeland Security laws anyone found to be aiding and assisting gunmen, miscreants and kidnappers in their activities would surely face the long arms of the law.

According to the governor, these people include native doctors, charm dealers including those that pretend to be pastors or spiritualists. Over 30 suspected fake native doctors are said to have been arrest while two pastors are in the custody of security operatives.

The man hunt for more suspects continues. As those suspects are set to be arraigned in the court the face-off between the fake pastors and native doctors will continue to trend while more startling revelations continue to unsettle Anambra’s landscape.

