Anambra Murder Case: Family Challenges Police Autopsy Report

The family of Miss Chinyere Awuda, who was recently murdered in Awka, Anambra State, is challenging the autopsy report published by the state Police Command, contending that their daughter did not die drowning.

According to the police report contained in a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the autopsy shows that Awuda was not beaten to death as earlier claimed but died drowning. The police said: “On 17th July 2023, the body of a young lady later identified as Miss Chinyere Awuda was found in an abandoned swimming pool within the premises of Cosmila Hotel located at No.10 Cosmila Close, off old INEC Road by Regina Caeli Junction, Awka.

“It was alleged that the deceased was beaten to death by some persons, who had an event at the hotel the previous night. “She was accused of pilfering some of the Naira notes allegedly sprayed on the celebrant.

“In the course of the police investigation, the celebrant was arrested for questioning while the corpse was recovered and deposited at the morgue for autopsy. “Contrary to claims that the deceased was beaten to death, the pathologist found no sign of trauma on the body.

“The autopsy report indicated that drowning was the cause of death. “This finding was in tandem with claims that the lady ran away when accosted and every effort made to find her that night was futile. However, counsel to the family, Ezieafa Charisma, who spoke to reporters said the autopsy report is suspicious, adding that the claim that Awuda died of drowning is not finality to the case.