Anambra Moves To Save 600 Buildings From Impending Flood

No fewer than 600 buildings, including shops and residential houses are to be saved from the looming flood disaster around Fegge in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State. This is coming as residents in the area have been lamenting over the blocked drains that had caused flood problems last year at the Sakamori end of the canal into the River Niger.

To this end, the Commissioner for Works Engr Ifeanyi Okeoma, has directed a firm, Zodic Construction Company, which is carrying out road construction in the area to do the costing of opening the blocked drains for approval by government. Okeoma gave the directive shortly after the inspection of Creek Road by Bids, Sakamori Bridge, Ekwulobia Street drainage, Creek Road, as well as Onuora Ikeme Street.

“We are aware of the menace of flooding along those areas because the last channel to the Sakamori emptying into the River Niger is blocked and whenever it rains the flood comes up and submerge a lot of buildings in that area and now that the rains are coming we have to take action that would prevent such incidents from happening. “The contractor has been directed to do the costing for that project and bring it to the government for approval” Okeoma said.