Anambra Monarch Denies Face-Off With Commissioner

The Traditional ruler of the Nawfia community in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Daniel Ogochukwu Obelle, has dismissed reports in some quarters that he has faced off with the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Matters Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne.

Obelle further contended that he never at any time accused the Commissioner of instigating anarchy in his kingdom insisting that he was referring to his rival Prince Chijioke Nwankwo who he said was an impostor.

The Monarch maintain that Chijoike Nwankwo is only a Regent and not elected Traditional ruler of the Nawfia Kingdom as reported by the press.

It was gathered that the Commissioner, at the middle of the tussle had declared that both Igwe Daniel Obelle and the deposed Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo were not recognized by the Prof Chukwuma Soludo-led State Government as the monarch of Nawfia community.

It was also gathered that the community has been in crisis since the death of its Traditional ruler, the late FFBC Nwankwo {(Osuofia I of Nawfia) , who was gruesomely murdered by alleged hired assassins about two decades ago,}.

Reacting further to the development via a statement, Igwe Obelle, urged the public to disregard any news across board that (he) Igwe Obelle, the certified and recognized Traditional ruler of Nawfia Kingdom insulted Soludo’s Commissioner for LGAs Affairs.

“It was cooked by mischievous elements wanting to cause distraction and division between the State Government and the good people of the Nawfia community.

I am on good terms with Hon Tony Collins Nwabunwanne. I have a great respect for him.’I was misquoted, please disregard the information, I did not refer to him.

“While should I insult the Honourable Commissioner, when the government knows that I was duelling elected by my people under the supervision of Mr Greg Obi, then Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the State?

“I was given a certificate of recognition on the 11th of March, 2022 and since then, the Nawfia Community under my watch, has ushered in peace, and brotherly Love among all the segments in the town.

“I am proud to said here that I am working harmoniously with the President General of Nawfia Progressive Union (NPU), the Association of non-indigenes living in the community and all the quarters that constitute Nawfia community.

“To this end, I urged the public to disregard the report for the sake of peace and unity in Nawfia town, Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole, he appealed.