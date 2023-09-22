Anambra Monarch Alleges Threat To Life As Chieftaincy Tussle Deepens

Traditional Ruler of Nawfia Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Ogochukwu Daniel Obele has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye and the State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Enoch Pawa alleging threat to his life by his rival Chijioke Nwankwo.

This is coming as the battle over who is the authentic monarch of the community deepens between Obele and Nwankwo.

According to the petition signed by Igwe Obele while quoting a subsisting Order of the Court of Appeal against the ruling of the High Court, he should be heard alleged that Nwankwo’s” actions against his proposed celebration of the New Yam festival are a threat to his life and the peace in the Community;

“To this end, any false claim to the contrary is intended to cause mischief and deceive the good and peaceful people of Nawfia Community and the general public”

“The Director/ Commissioner is humbly requested to defend the law by averting any breach of the peace which one Chijioke Nwankwo is bent on provoking by making a false claim of being the Igwe of Nawfia”

“For some time now he has been threatening my life. For instance on 16th December 2022, at the palace of Igwe Omor, he removed my cap, A sacrilege, again last Friday 22nd September he celebrated the New Yam festival as Igwe of Nawfia, There are video clips of that event ” he said.

But Nwankwo dismissed the claims of Obele contending that he is the Monarch of the Community and had earlier war Ed that the town and the public should disregard the proposed celebration by Obele because it was celebrated by him as Igwe.

Nwankwo had also warned that he would not take kindly to any other New Yam festival being held by any other person except him.

Igwe Obele counted that Nwankwo was a Reagent and not a Traditional Ruler adding that he was duly elected as the Igwe of the town adding that he has been issued with a Certificate of Recognition by the Anambra state government.

“He was made Reagent because of the way he pursued to find out those that killed the late Monarch who was his father and it was to last for five years and five years have elapsed and also he has no Certificate of Recognition from the government and in line with the Constitution of Nawfia a Traditional Ruler must have a wife which he doesn’t have and there was never an election that produced him as Igwe ” he said.