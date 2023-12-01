Anambra Meter Company Will Address Power Challenge In Nigeria – Shettima 

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday said that meters can help the Federal Government solve the problem of electricity in Nigeria.

Shettima made the remark when he commissioned an electric energy meter manufacturing factory in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Vice President also commissioned other projects including a radio station, Ijele 93.1FM; housing units donated for widows, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF) Touch-A-Life Housing Unit and Phase 3 of the Housing Scheme, as well as SEOF Social Investment Programme.

“We commend this initiative as we commission the factory to the glory of God and the use of humanity. This will help reduce the shortage gap of prepaid meters across the country.

Inaugurating Advanced Energy Management Solutions, an electricity meter manufacturing company, Shettima said it operations would assist the Federal Government in its efforts to address power challenges in the country.

“We believe that the establishment of the factory will help resolve the power supply challenges facing the country by addressing the critical issue of very high metering gap among consumers.

“It is also a direct response to the call by the Federal Government for local and foreign investors to invest in Nigeria, create jobs and stimulate economic activities all around the country.”

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, Advanced Energy Management Solutions Limited (AEMSL), Okechukwu Onyejiuwa said the factory has the capacity to produce 1.4 million meters annually, at the same time produce Single Phase and Three Phase as well as Maximum Demand (MD) Meters.

He also revealed that the factory would create about 500 direct jobs, comprising of majorly of Engineers, Technicians as well as Finance and Administration professionals.

“In addition to the direct jobs, we estimate that there will also be over 4,000 indirect jobs created by activities of the company.

“The operations of this factory will stimulate economic activities in the country, especially given the high-tech nature of the skills required for the manufacturing process.

“It will also conserve scarce foreign exchange through reduction in the cost of imported raw materials, developing local raw materials sources and the potential for export to other countries within Africa and other parts of the world in the near future we’re taking over”, he added