Anambra Market Stakeholders Cry Out Over Extortion

The Anambra Market Stakeholders, led by Mr. Oliver Nwachukwu, have condemned in strong terms the extortion and harassment of traders in Agboedo United Market, F Line Nnewi, by Echezona Anazodo, the local government chairman of Nnewi North LGA.

According to a petition to governor Charles Soludo, cited by this medium, dated 9th May 2025, Mr. Nwachukwu, the state chairman of Anambra Market Stakeholders said that the chairman has been collecting illegal levies from traders, to the tune of ₦20,000, which is not only unlawful but also detrimental to the livelihood of the traders in the market.

Mr. Nwachukwu however expressed concern that the actions of the Local Government chairman and his cohorts are undermining Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s efforts to develop Anambra state and generate revenue. He stressed that the governor’s good reputation is being spoiled by the chairman’s actions, which he said are extortionist and oppressive.

While addressing newsmen after his fact finding engagement with traders in the market, Mr Oliver said that its unfortunate that their findings clearly shows that the LGA Chairman is working against the interest of returning the governor for a second term in office by putting him against the traders in Agboedo Market F Line Nnewi.

The Anambra Market Stakeholders also condemned the directive by Echezona Anazodo that rice traders in the market must pay ₦5 million, while shops they are in, will be destroyed for them to rebuild the shops, with the threat of additional levies if the amount is not sufficient to build the shops in the market. Mr. Nwachukwu described this as contrary to the Anambra Market law, which stipulates that the government is responsible for building markets and allocating shops which is happening in other local governments and wondered why Nnewi North is different.

Mr. Nwachukwu called on Governor Soludo to intervene in the matter, stressing that the traders are suffering under the weight of this extortion and harassment. He advised the traders to remain calm, assuring them that the governor would look into the matter and ensure that those responsible for the extortion are brought to book.

Continuing, the Anambra Market Stakeholders warned that if the extortion continues, there may be a mass voter protest during the upcoming elections. Mr. Nwachukwu however emphasized that the stakeholders have a significant following and membership across Anambra State markets and would not sit idly by while their members are subjected to extortion.

He said “let it be on record that we can’t allow what is happening in Agboedo Market F Line Nnewi to stand, because if the local government authorities want to know how many shops are there in the market, they should go ahead and do that, instead of tagging it revalidation of shops or whatever they call it. I want the governor to take note that Echezona Anazodo and one Austin Jideofor, who is seen as a terror in Nnewi is threatening the traders and as such setting up the governor for failure, as it’s obvious they are working for the opposition and to inflict pain on traders in the market. It’s however pertinent that the governor acts now by stopping these shenanigans to avoid voter apathy by these traders.”

The Anambra Market Stakeholders therefore urged Governor Soludo to take immediate action to address the extortion and harassment in Agboedo Market. They believe that his intervention will bring relief to the traders and stakeholders of the market.

Meanwhile, a trader in the market Mrs Ogochukwu Agbasi, said the extortion in the market is truly frustrating traders in the market, and called on the governor to intervene before the traders lose trust in his Government. Others traders in the market, who for fear of victimization refused to be named, stationed at the rice section of the market, who are also facing erosion crisis that has affected their shops, bemoaned the harassment by the chairman and Austin Jideofor, who have imposed on them the task to pay 5 Million and also destroy their shops. And said if nothing is done may resort to self which will be a breech of peace in the market.

They said “we are calling on Governor Soludo to appeal to the federal government for aid, in addressing the erosion issue, and to also intervene before shylocks from the local government, being spearheaded by Austin Jideofor, who are bent on making them suffer and erode the trust the traders in the market have on the Government of Prof Charles Soludo.”

