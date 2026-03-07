Manufacturers in Anambra State are lamenting the high cost of diesel, fuel and other sources of power for their day-to-day production activities.

The Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi Zone of South East, Nigeria, Lady (Dr.) Ada Chukwudozie made this known in Awka, at the forum organised for Energy Stakeholders jointly by the State Government and Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) Limited.

Lady Chukwudozie, who is also the Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, stressed that transitioning from diesel dependence to gas-based energy was not just a technical shift, but a strategic pathway toward sustainable industrial growth.

She expressed confidence that the state would benefit from the transition in view of its vibrant industrial clusters in Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka, Nkpor and surrounding areas.

While hailing Anambra for its long demonstration of entrepreneurial capacity and manufacturing resilience that define the South-East economy, Chukwudozie, however, regretted the challenges of cost and reliability of energy, which, according to her, remained one of the most critical determinants of industrial competitiveness.

She said, “For many manufacturers, the cost and reliability of power directly determine whether factories expand, stagnate, or shut down.

“Unlocking the full benefits of gas-driven industrialisation will require deliberate collaboration between energy providers such as Shell Energy, government, regulators and industry stakeholders.

“Initiatives such as this demonstrate how responsible energy providers can play a catalytic role in supporting industrial development and energy transition in our economy.

“Reliable gas infrastructure, transparent pricing structures, and supportive policy incentives will be essential to encourage manufacturers—particularly SMEs—to embrace this transition.

“From the perspective of manufacturers, the opportunity is very clear: reliable and affordable gas can reduce production costs, stabilise industrial energy supply, and strengthen the competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

“If properly structured, gas infrastructure within industrial clusters can transform Anambra into a leading model for sustainable industrial energy in Nigeria and the wider West African region.”

The MAN boss further lauded development partners, including Shell Energy, for driving the conversation on gas-driven industrialisation, reaffirming the group’s continued partnership with stakeholders in building an energy framework capable of supporting resilient manufacturing and inclusive economic growth.

“We commend Shell Energy and the Government of Anambra State for initiating this important dialogue. Conversations like this are necessary to translate policy aspirations into practical industrial solutions.

“The opportunity before us is clear: reliable and affordable energy can unlock the full potential of Anambra’s manufacturing clusters and accelerate sustainable industrial growth,” she added.

Earlier, General Manager, SNG, Raph Gbobo, pledged the group’s commitment to co-create workable solutions with the state, including displacing diesel through the deployment of a bridge solution via virtual gas and creating cost effective and scalable power market within key clusters within the state.

Top government functionaries at the occasion were, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobelu; Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Chukwuemeka; that of Budget & Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake; Industry, Christian Udechukwu; Petroleum, Bar. Anthony Ifeanya, among other dignitaries