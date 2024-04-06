Anambra: Maduka Speaks On Alleged Rift With Ubah

Dr Cosmas Maduka, Chairman of Coscharis Group has addressed the rumour making rounds that he and Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Ubah are having discord.

The clarification followed a widely circulated video sighted by Saturday Telegraph, where Maduka asserted that Senator Ubah owed him a debt.

Despite speculations about their strained relationship, at the funeral of a former Anambra State House of Assembly member’s mother, Benchuks Nwosu, in Nnewi, Maduka and Ubah made an appearance together.

During interactions with reporters at the event, Maduka said, "The incident captured in that video occurred more than a decade ago. I have been receiving inquiries from the US and other regions, with people questioning the status of my connection with Ifeanyi, as though it happened recently.

