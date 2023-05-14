Anambra Lp Throws Weight Behind Abure

The Anambra State Executive Council (SEC) of the Labour Party (LP), led by Chief Ugochukwu Emeh, has thrown its weight and support behind Barrister Julius Abure-led National executive of the party.

It has also declared unflinching support to the party’s presidential flagbearer in the February 25, 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in their ongoing legal battle at the election petitions tribunal to recover their mandate.

Addressing a press conference shortly after their meeting in Awka, yesterday afternoon, at the State Secretariat in Awka, Emeh, backed by members of the State SEC, read out their resolutions dissociating the state from what he described as “the rabble-rousing misconduct and clout chasing by some misguided fellows led by one Alhaji Lamidi Apapa.”

The resolution read in part, “…At the conclu – sion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that; “A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP led by National Chairman of our great party, Barrister Julius Abure; the National Secretary Alh Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organizing Secretary-Chief Clement Ojukwu; and the Treasurer.

“We also resolved that the Alh Lamidi Apapa and his pocket group’s attempt to fractionalise the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.”