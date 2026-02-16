New Telegraph

February 16, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
Anambra LP Poll: APGA Drops 5 Council Chairmen

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday dropped five chairmen from its list of candidates for the August Anambra State local government election.

They are Emeka Orji (Onitsha South), Iyom Obi (Idemili South), Chinueze Ofobike (Aguata), John Ibekwe (Anaocha), and the chairman of the Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

They were replaced by Ifeanyi Onuchukwu (Ekwusigo), Ezeagu Okwey (Aguata), Iloegbunam Obichukwu (Idemili South), Moufonanya Ikechukwu (Onitsha South), and Paulinus Okafor (Anaocha).

Although the ruling party had yet give the reasons for dropping the council bosses, a source close to the leadership disclosed that they are being positioned for higher appointments after the inauguration of Governor Charles Soludo’s second term in office.

