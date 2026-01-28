Anambra LP Guber Candidate, George Moghalu, Resigns Membership

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the recently conducted Anambra State election, Mr. George Moghalu, has officially resigned his membership of the party.

Moghalu announced his resignation in a formal letter dated January 26, 2026, where he stated that his decision takes immediate effect.

In the resignation letter, the former Labour Party flagbearer expressed gratitude to the party leadership for the opportunity given to him to contest the last governorship election on its platform.

“I formally inform you of my resignation from the Labour Party, effective January 26, 2026. I thank the party for providing me the opportunity to use the Labour Party platform to contest the last governorship election in our state,” the letter read.

He also conveyed goodwill to the party, adding that he brings “the good wishes of my family” and assured the party of his sincere regards.

Moghalu’s resignation comes few months after the conclusion of the Anambra governorship election, fueling political speculation about his next move, although he did not disclose any future political plans in the letter.

As of the time of filing this report, the Labour Party leadership in Anambra State has not issued an official response to his resignation.