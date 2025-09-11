Anambra LP Candidate, Moghalu Dismisses Alleged Threat To Life

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has dismissed an allegation from one Peter Okoye, who alleged that Moghalu is after his life.

Okoye, who claimed to be the State Chairman of Labour Party (LP), has alleged that a certain caller named Jack had, in a phone chat, threatened to kill him if he fails to withdraw a suit he filed at the Court praying it not to recognise Moghalu as the candidate of the party in the November 8th gubernatorial election.

In a statement, however, from George Moghalu Campaign Organisation signed by the Director General of the body, Arch Okey Chukwuogo, it described the allegation as not only false but a distraction by those he called fifth columnists who are out to feather the nest of their sponsors.

The release further stated that the only Chairman of the party known to them is Chief Ugo Emeh and not Peter Okoye.

” Be it on record that the Chairman of the Labour Party known to us is Chief Ugochukwu Emeh”

” On the allegations of threat to life, George Moghalu Campaign Organisation, wishes to distance herself and her Principal, Chief George Moghalu, from the allegation, as he has no hand in it and is more occupied with restoring the lost Glories of Anambra State and wishes not to be distracted in any way or manner”

” George Moghalu Campaign Organisation and Chief Dr George Moghalu see this latest affront as one of those in the past, targeted at diverting the attention of our Principal through name dropping and campaign of calumny”, he said.

Chukwuogo also said that in the campaign organisation, members are law-abiding citizens who know their limits and the rules of engagement during elections and campaigns and cannot resort to violence.

“The organisation is made up of law-abiding Nigerian citizens who understand and appreciate the rules of engagement concerning campaigns and elections, hence would not condone the level of pedestrians and thuggery”

“George Moghalu Campaign Organisation urges members of the public and most importantly the Anambra electorate to discountenance these malicious and destructive reports about our candidate, as these are the machinations of fifth columnists who are out to feather the nest of their benefactors”, he concluded.