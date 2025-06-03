Anambra Loses 39-Year-Old Associate Professor

Share

It was a day of tears and sorrow in Anambra State as 39-year-old Associate Professor of Building, Dr. Okechukwu Ezeokoli, was laid to rest in his hometown of Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area.

His untimely death sent shockwaves through the academic community, particularly at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, where he was a staff member. Staff and students alike mourned the tragic loss of a man widely regarded as a genius and rising star in his field.

Ezeokoli died in a ghastly motor accident along the Ore-Lagos Expressway. He had been married for just five years and leaves behind a widow and young children.

In honour of his legacy, the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), in collaboration with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, has announced plans to immortalize his name.

Speaking at the funeral, the 3rd National Vice President of NIOB, Builder Dr. Mrs. Eucaria Enebe, who represented the NIOB National President, described the deceased as a rare gem.

“We were sent by our President to attend this funeral. Dr. Ezeokoli was a catalyst for growth in this organization, a role model to younger members, and a true team player. We have lost one of our finest,” she said.

Also speaking, Builder Nwekete Chinasa Jonathan, South East Coordinator of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, described Ezeokoli as a pragmatic, respectful, and jovial personality.

“You would hardly see him angry. He was always focused. No matter how demanding a task was, he handled it with ease. He dedicated himself to service,” he said.

“Though he was a year my junior, his passion for academics made him excel. We ended up graduating at the same time. Interestingly, he later became my PhD supervisor and even lectured me,” Jonathan added.

On plans to immortalize him, he said, “We’ve lost a lead team member. Any decisions to immortalize him will be deliberated upon by the Council.”

Dr. Builder Peter Uchenna Okoye, Head of the Department of Building at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also paid tribute.

“He was once my student, then my colleague, and even served as my best man during my wedding. He handed over to me as Head of Department and was also my confidant. His death is devastating. I wonder if we’ll fully recover in the next ten years because he was pivotal to the department,” Okoye stated.

Similarly, Builder Nweke Kingsley Obiora, Chairman of the Anambra State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building, described Ezeokoli as an exceptional young man who had already attained the peak of his career.

“At 39, he was already an Associate Professor. He graduated with a first-class degree and was retained by the university. He was always eager to learn, open-minded, and accommodating. Okechukwu Ezeokoli was unique, and we will decide on the best way to immortalize him,” Obiora affirmed.

The tragic loss of Dr. Okechukwu Ezeokoli has not only robbed Anambra State and the academic world of a brilliant mind but also left a void that will be difficult to fill.

