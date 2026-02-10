Anambra LG Poll: Aspirants Reject APGA Screening Outcome

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) could return all its chairmen unopposed in the forthcoming Anambra State local government election. A total of 154 aspirants faced screening in the 21 local government areas on Saturday. But some of them alleged a plot by the party to deny them an opportunity to contest the election.

An aspirant, who spoke to reporters yesterday, said: “What is happening is indeed a surprise to all of us who are genuinely contesting the tickets of our party.

He said: “Some of us were screened out on Saturday in Awka for one flimsy reason, or the other and those unserious aspirants were cleared so that it would be an easy walk for the incidents to emerge as candidates.”

The protesting aspirants also alleged that there might have been a secret agreement between some leaders of the party and the incumbent Mayors, where automatic tickets were promised to them should they deliver the votes for Governor Charles Soludo during last year’s governorship election.