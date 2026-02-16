Anambra LG Poll: APGA Clears Chairmanship Aspirants

Ahead of the 2026 Anambra State Local Government (LG) election scheduled to hold on August 29, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has released the list of cleared aspirants for its chairmanship primaries across the 21 local government areas of the state.

According to a statement signed by Dr Ejimofor Opara, National Publicity Secretary of APGA, the clearance followed the completion of screening processes in line with party guidelines.

The party noted that aspirants from all Local Government Areas successfully met the requirements necessary to participate in the forthcoming primaries to select candidates for the council chairmanship positions.

Some of the cleared aspirants include Kingsley Ezeagu (Aguata), Ifeanyi Chinweze (Anambra East), Tony Obierika (Anambra West), Paulinus Okafor (Anaocha), ThankGod Anago (Awka North), and Chinedu Okafor (Awka South), among others across the remaining councils.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to conducting transparent and credible primaries, urging party members and supporters to maintain unity and abide by party rules throughout the electioneering period.