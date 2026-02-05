Anambra LG Poll: 17 Onitsha South Councillors Dismiss Zoning, Endorse Emeka Orji

The 17 councillors of Onitsha South Local Government Area have dismissed claims from some quarters that the chairmanship position has any agreed zoning arrangement.

This development has put to rest the lingering controversy within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the council area ahead of the party’s February primary elections for the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

To this end, the 17 councillors have endorsed the candidacy of the incumbent Mayor of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, insisting that his track record of achievements is exceptional.

Contained in a resolution signed by the councillors, led by the Majority Leader, Nkolika Bweleka, and the Chief Whip, Chidimma Uwakwe, the body stated:

“That there exists no agreed, established, or binding zoning arrangement, rotational agreement, or political formula governing the office of the Mayor/Chairman or any other political office within Onitsha South Local Government Area.”

“That the incumbent Mayor was duly nominated by party stakeholders and accredited delegates, alongside other qualified aspirants, including the current Deputy Mayor, purely on the basis of merit, competence, and popular support, and not on the basis of zoning or sectional considerations.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, individuals from all parts of Onitsha South Local Government Area, including all the urban council areas, freely and actively participated in the nomination exercise under fair, open, and transparent conditions.”

The councillors announced the endorsement of the incumbent Mayor, Orji, stating:

“In view of the measurable achievements and positive impact of the current administration on governance and service delivery, we hereby affirm our unalloyed and unequivocal support for the continuity of the present administration for at least the next two years, in the overriding interest of stability, sustained development, and good governance in Onitsha South Local Government Area,” it stated.