Anambra LG Law In Line With Supreme Court Judgement, Constitution –Ezeokenwa

Sly Ezeokenwa is the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview, he speaks on the recent Anambra State Local Government Administration Bill signed into law by Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the controversy it has generated, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

What do you make of Governor Soludo’s position on the local government autonomy and the recent Anambra State Local Government Act?

If you read the governor’s speech when he signed the bill into law, you will see where he stated that the essence of the local government administration law, first of all, is to fully comply with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the judgement of the Supreme Court.

There is nowhere the governor said the position of the Supreme Court is not important or is not going to be implemented in Anambra. You will also see where he stated the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on federalism. Whether you can have three federating units in a federal government, is a topic for another day.

I always say that the key to understanding the local government law in Anambra State is to understand the judgement of the Supreme Court and what the Supreme Court actually held and the provisions of the constitution that empowered the House of Assembly to take up certain responsibilities and functions.

You must marry them together because in interpreting the constitution, you must recall that the Supreme Court did not amend any provision of the constitution neither did it obliterate any provision of the constitution.

Rather, if you look at section 162, which talks about a joint account, the Supreme Court, in interpreting that section and the subsection thereof, stated that it was going to adopt what it called a purposeful and liberal interpretation in the sense that since the state governors have reduced the functions of these local governments by withholding funds meant for them, it empowered the federal government rather than through the local government joint account as provided in the constitution to now say that these funds should go to these local governments directly.

That is the judgement of the Supreme Court. At the same time, you must juxtapose the judgement of the Supreme Court with the provisions of the constitution, especially, section 7 because if you look at section 7, you will see where in entrenching a democratically elected local government system in the country, the constitution says that it shall be established that each establishment, structure and composition, finance and function shall be as determined by a law made by the House of Assembly.

That particular provision was not amended or deleted by the Supreme Court. If you move forward to section 7(subsection 3), you will see where the constitution stipulates that all the local governments in a state shall contribute or participate in what it called joint economic planning and development.

And to that extent, it authorizes the House of Assembly to establish an Economic Planning Board and that particular provision is still there in the constitution. If you go further, you will see section 7(subsection 5) that says that the functions of the local government in a state shall be as stipulated under the fourth schedule of the constitution.

And when you go forward again to the fourth schedule of the constitution, you will see that fourth schedule paragraph one stipulates what the functions of the local governments are.

In paragraph two of that fourth schedule, the constitution still went ahead to give the local government the authority to participate in the provision of certain services in a joint arrangement with the state government.

These are the provisions of the constitution, and like I said, if you read the judgement, I think page 46 of that judgement, you will see where the Justice stated that after prescribing that the local government shall be by democratically elected local government council, section 7 (subsection 1) of the constitution imposed a constitutional duty on the government of every state to ensure they exist under a law.

He went further to say that the word existence includes their election and tenure. He said section 7(subsection 1) also requires that the said law provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such council.

So, it is in obedience to this judgement and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Anambra State House of Assembly has now exercised a constitutional mandate by enacting both the Anambra State Economic Planning and Development Commission Law and the Local Government Administration Law.

I must say this because I watched when Senator Tony Nwoye made some allusions to the law as if to say the House of Assembly is trying to appropriate the funds that have been allocated to the local government in Anambra State.

I can tell you that it is a blatant falsehood because if you look at the sections of this law, you will see where the House of Assembly made ample provision for what it called common services in due deference to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that has given both the state government and the local governments joint mandate over certain things.

The constitution in section 7 empowers the House of Assembly to make these laws and it has made a law within the context of its mandate

Is the governor saying that the local government chairmen, who are supposed to be elected by the people cannot manage funds?

The capacity of the local government chairmen is not the issue. The issue here is that there is what the local government law of Anambra State calls common services and these services are services that must be provided by these local government chairmen in consent with each other.

So, you don’t see them provide these services in isolation because if you look at section 14 and section 15 of this law, you will see where it created what it called a Local Government Consolidated Account and it now created another Local Government Consolidated Account Management Committee.

There is nowhere this law authorized the local government chairmen in Anambra State to appropriate their money back to the state or to allow the governor to manage these funds.

So, you must get these facts right and because there are services mentioned under the fourth schedule of the constitution for local government councils that they cannot operate in isolation, they must do it in a joint arrangement with both the state government and the other local government council.

If you look at section 14(subsection 5) of that particular local government administration law in the state, you will see those common services. One of them is the payment of salaries, allowances, gratuities and pensions of workers. The second one is the provision and maintenance of primary healthcare centres.

The point here is that if you want to have proper autonomy within the context of full autonomy, it means that a local government would determine its workers, it will determine what it will pay them, it will determine its primary healthcare workers and it will determine so many things within the context of full autonomy. But because this law aggregates these services together, the law now mandates these local governments to provide a percentage of their funds for providing these common services.

Mind you this money so aggregated is to be managed by this local government chairmen because if you go to section 16 of this local government administration law you will see where it established a consolidated account management committee made up of the accountant general for the local governments, local government chairmen, chairman of the local government service commission, executive secretary of the local government pension board and the executive chairman of the universal basic education.

Why does the state government need to collaborate with the local governments in the provision of these common services?

If you read the governor speech, he said when he came in as governor of Anambra State in 2022, he inherited over N14 billion in arrears of payments of gratuities of teachers and staff of local governments.

If you talk about local government autonomy within the context of what you are saying, how do you settle these outstanding debts and obligations if the local governments cannot aggregate funds together to take care of these things?

What the law establishes is collaboration between the state government and the local government because there is a point you are missing and that point is that you still believe that the governor of Anambra State still has a strong hold on these local government funds.

As I said, the constitution in section 7 empowers the House of Assembly to make these laws and it has made a law within the context of its mandate as given by the constitution and that law has now allowed for the local governments to collaborate in providing common services.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with it provided it is within their constitutional mandate. It may well be that in future as we move forward in this autonomy, you can now have each local government of the federation trying to start on their own.

As I said earlier, if you look at the local government structure in Anambra State, let me use Onitsha South as an example, you will see staff of the local government who are not indigenes of that particular local government.

If we talk about full autonomy in the manner you are talking about, it means that a local government will now determine its workers.

APGA took all the seats in the last local government elections in Anambra State. Have the chairmen signed their letters of loyalty to the governor?

I can tell you that there is no such thing in Anambra State and there is no need for it. If there is a governor in this country that is fiscally responsible, that governor is Prof. Charles Soludo.

It is on record as given by BUDGIT that Anambra State is the most transparent and fiscally responsible government in the federation. So, the issue of writing an undertaking of loyalty does not even arise.

The impression out there that the Anambra State government, through the instrumentality of this law, still manages these funds for the local governments is wrong and incorrect. There is no requirement in this law for local government to contribute an amount from their allocations or any other sources of revenue to the account of the Anambra State government or the governor of Anambra State.

There is no particular law or any provision in this law that directs the governor to undertake any expenditure on behalf of the local governments. What the law does is that it creates collaboration among the 21 local governments in Anambra State and it allows them to aggregate and pull funds together for the provision of what they called common services.

The signatures to the consolidated local government accounts are still the accountant general of the local government and the local government chairmen.

Some people are saying that you are not the national chairman of APGA; are you the chairman of the party?

Of course, I’m the national chairman and that issue has been discussed severally. If you recall, after the judgement of the Court of Appeal that was delivered on June 28, 2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) purportedly acting in obedience to that judgement took away our recognition and then listed another individual.

When we went back to court because we insisted that nothing in that judgement empowered them to do so, the Court of Appeal in granting me leave, described me as the validly elected national chairman of APGA. By that, I have shown entitlement and interest in the subject matter under litigation.

