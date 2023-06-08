Anambra Lawmakers Take Stalk As 7th Assembly Windup

…We lost two members, passed 50 bills……Speaker

The 7th Anambra State House of Assembly winded up on Thursday with mixed feelings and sober reflection.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Dr Uche Okafor made the observation at a valedictory session marking the end of the session at the floor of the Anambra State legislative building in Awka the Anambra State capital.

He said the seventh Assembly, did marvellously well having passed 50 Bills but regrettably lost two members in four years.

Dr Uche Okafor, during his speech at the final plenary, said that the Bills were people-oriented and had brought about remarkable legislative improvement and service delivery in the state.

Okafor, however, while paying special tribute to the two members who lost their lives in active service – Dr Okechukwu Okoye and Dr Nnamdi Okafor who represented Aguata Constituency l and Awka South Constituency l, respectively said it was a sad incident and big loss.

“We have all been privileged with the task of representing our different constituencies in the last four years.

“And I’m happy to say that the seventh Assembly achieved some measures of success in the areas of the number of Bills that were passed, motions moved, oversight functions and other legislative duties.

“We passed 50 people-oriented and landmark Bills and I want to appreciate my colleagues for their support, impactful constituency projects and empowerment programmes.

“The seventh Assembly can be adjudged to be peaceful as there were no impeachment threats or thoughts against the Speaker or other principal officers of the Assembly.

“We have laid a solid foundation in terms of character, commitment, dedication and leadership, and I urge the eighth Assembly to emulate and build upon this foundation as well as support Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The Speaker thanked his constituents and the former Gov. Willie Obiano and the Incumbent Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for their support to the seventh Assembly.

Okafor who lost to his PDP opponent in the last election would not be part of the eighth Assembly.

The Legislators took turns to appreciate the leadership of the Speaker and also the support of Gov. Soludo and their constituents.

In his remarks, Gov. Soludo appreciated the legislators for conducting themselves peacefully and ensuring thorough scrutiny and oversight function that had kept the executive on their toes.

Soludo represented by his Deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, appreciated the Speaker for his outstanding leadership role and for ensuring a cordial relationship between the two arms of government.

Twenty-two members of the 7th Assembly, including the Speaker will not be part of the 8th Assembly to be inaugurated on June 12.