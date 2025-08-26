Anambra Lawmaker Suspended For 3 Months

The member representing Ayamelum State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nonso Bernard Udemezue, has been suspended for three months over his social media post disclosing lawmakers’ allowances.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday during plenary at the Assembly chambers by the Speaker.

Udemezue reportedly shared details of his allowances in a WhatsApp group dominated by his constituents, revealing that each lawmaker receives N10 million quarterly from the state government for constituency projects. The disclosure, which sparked backlash among his colleagues, was described as damaging to the image of the House.

The suspension followed a report by the House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges, chaired by the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme. The committee found Udemezue’s actions “unparliamentary” and recommended that he be barred from the Assembly premises during his three-month suspension, which will be without pay.

Meanwhile, Udemezue has defended his actions, claiming he was only updating his constituents about his activities and entitlements as a lawmaker. He accused Assembly leaders of victimizing him, insisting that some lawmakers divert funds meant for constituency projects, which was why they were angered by his disclosure.