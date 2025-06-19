Anambra Land Recertification: Court Fixes October 30 For Hearing

Share

Justice Peace Otti of the Anambra State High Court, Awka Judicial Division, has fixed October 30, 2025, for hearing a suit filed by activist and landowner, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, challenging the ongoing land document recertification and revalidation exercise in Anambra State.

Okonkwo dragged the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, and three others to court for allegedly initiating the exercise outside the provisions of the Land Use Act, 1978.

Joined in the suit are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, and the Commissioner of Police, all of Anambra State. The matter came up on Thursday for mention.

In the suit marked A/23/2025, initiated via originating summons, Okonkwo argued that the recertification exercise violates a federal legislation and, by extension, the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He also faulted the imposition of a ₦25,000 recertification fee on landowners in the state, describing it as unlawful, lacking any basis under the Land Use Act. He alleged that the scheme is a “mega financial fraud” aimed at enriching the campaign coffers for Governor Soludo’s re-election ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

The plaintiff, in a 14-paragraph affidavit, urged the court to interpret Sections 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 26, 46(1), and 50(1) of the Land Use Act to determine the governor’s powers concerning land matters.

Among the issues raised for determination is whether the respondents can justify their powers to recertify land documents under the Act, and whether the ₦25,000 fee violates the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, Cap. T2 LFN 2011.

Citing Sections 6(6)(a) & (b), 272(1), and 315(1) of the 1999 Constitution, Okonkwo is seeking 13 reliefs, including declaratory orders, injunctions, a refund of all collected fees, and ₦10 billion in exemplary damages.

However, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Patrick Ikwueto, representing the 1st to 3rd defendants, filed a preliminary objection and memorandum of conditional appearance dated May 6, 2025. He asked the court to strike out the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff lacks the locus standi to sue.

Responding on points of law, Okonkwo, who is self-representing, argued that none of the defendants filed a memorandum of appearance within the mandatory 42-day period. He cited Order 23, Rule 2(1) and Order 4, Rules 1 and 3(4) of the Anambra State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

He also contended that the preliminary objection filed by the defendants was procedurally flawed, as it was not supported by a motion and affidavit as required under Order 40, Rules 1 and 3(4) of the Civil Procedure Rules. He urged the court to strike out the conditional appearance and all belated processes for being incompetent and unknown to the court’s rules.

Among other reliefs, Okonkwo is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the state government from continuing with the recertification exercise, except in accordance with the Land Use Act or other valid laws.

He also asked the court to order the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the alleged financial fraud associated with the exercise and recover all monies collected from landowners. The plaintiff further wants the police to issue an investigation report and prosecute any public officers found culpable.

At Thursday’s proceedings, Okonkwo informed the court that the case was for mention.

Justice Otti, presiding over the matter for the first time, ordered that hearing notice be issued to the Commissioner of Police, the fourth respondent, and adjourned the case to October 30, 2025, for hearing.

