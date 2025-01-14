Anambra Kidnapped Victims To Expose Abductors Dens

Share

…As Police Commences Operations

The released victims of kidnapping in Anambra State are set to expose the hideouts of their abductors in joint operations with the State Police Command.

To this end, the state Police Command has commenced preliminary investigations through already gathered reports on the activities of the suspected gunmen in the area.

This is coming a few days after three victims were let off the hook of gunmen after spending about a week in their respective dens.

Confirming this move, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga noted that the development would commence after the victims have recuperated.

Ikenga also announced the willingness of the Command to work with them in the bid to stem the avalanche of kidnapping and killings in the area.

According to a press release by the Command, “Anambra State Police Command has expressed willingness to work with the victims of abduction/kidnap for necessary action, especially in the efforts of the Command to continue to deny these criminals the space to wreak havoc and to create a safer environment for citizens in the State”

“The Command demonstrates this commitment in response to a publication in the Social media of the release of the two Reverend Sisters recently abducted along Ufuma Road, Orumba North Local Government and a video of an alleged escape of Mr Onyebuchi Okocha (popularly known as Onyeze Jesus) from a criminal hideout”

“To this end, the Command while waiting for the victims to recuperate for possible debriefing by the investigating Officers assures improved security dominance and surveillance operations targeted to enhance safety across the state to deter criminal activities and ensure public safety” he said.

