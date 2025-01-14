Anambra: Kidnapped Rev Sisters, High Court Judge Regain Freedom

Share

The two Rev Sisters kidnapped last week in Anambra State have been released by their abductors along with a High Court judge who was also kidnapped twenty four hours ago.

The Judge was abducted by unknown gunmen while entering his house, but was released twenty four hours later.

The Rev Sisters whose names were given as Sister Vincetia Maria Nwankwo and Sisters Grace Mariette Okoli were kidnapped on January 7, this year around Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement confirming their release and signed by Sister Maria Sobenna Ikeotuonye, IHM Secretary General, titled Notification of Release and Expression of profound Gratitude: it said, “I bring you notification and joy that our dear Sister Vincetia Maria Nwankwo and Sister Grace Mariette Okoli have been released.

We thank God and you all for your prayers and support all through these rough and uncertain days and may God forever be blessed through Mary our Mother,” she said. It was however not clear if ransom was paid for the release of the trio.

